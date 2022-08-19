BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers of the McFarland Unified School District and the teacher’s association agreed on a one-year tentative agreement on Thursday, according to the school district.

The district said the one-year agreement “marks one of the most significant salary increases in the district’s history.”

The 2022-23 school year tentative agreement includes a stipend increase of 8.5 percent, a 4 percent off-schedule payment and continued benefits, according to the district.

The district said the McFarland Teacher’s Association members need to ratify the agreement and the school district’s board of trustees need to approve the contract.