McFarland, Calif. (KGET) – A lone trumpet led the McFarland High School Choir in their rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘One Sweet Day’. In front of the choir, tables where hundreds of students eat lunch daily, seated colleagues, students, and parents on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the life of McFarland High School teacher and basketball coach, Fernando Alaniz.



Alaniz suddenly passed away on February 7, just a week from his 50th birthday, at McFarland High School.



“These kids are going to call on you for strength to get thru this,” said Principal Dario Diaz during his opening remarks. “He was a coach of tough love, he loved them, he cared for them, and he was a difference-maker to a lot of our kids.”

The family of Coach Alaniz joined McFarland High School for a memorial service for the late educator on March 9, 2022.

The celebration of life featured teary-eyed colleagues and students who shared their fondest memories of the late coach and teacher.

“He would always tell me, the kids love the games,” said Diaz. “But I love to practice because that is my classroom.”

Memories that for senior Oscar Lopez were lessons Alaniz taught on the basketball court.

“It felt like I knew him forever,” said Lopez. “He made me have so much confidence in my game in basketball and he really made me believe in myself.”

Its been over a month since Alaniz passed away on that day Lopez remembers hearing that Alaniz ‘had collapsed in his classroom’, Lopez waited for his coach after school as they were to face Wasco High School, Alaniz’s alma mater, but Alaniz never showed up.



“I was waiting for him to come out of his room, hoping he would come out,” said Lopez.

McFarland High School basketball players wore t-shirts in honor of Coach Alaniz featuring the coach’s frequently used tagline of ‘C’mon Man!”

Meanwhile, inside Alaniz’s classroom, colleagues attempted to give CPR as he gave his last breath.



“I thank god that I was able to be there with him in his last moments with the staff that loves him,” said Diaz.



The day Alaniz passed left an impression on the entire school community, just like the lessons he taught everyone from principal to student.

“He taught me to do everything with integrity,” said Diaz. “You can do what you are called to do and do it with excellence.”

Alaniz is survived by his wife, who is an elementary teacher with the Delano Union School District, and their three adult children. 17 News requested an interview with his wife, who was in attendance, but she declined, mentioning it is still quite emotional.



“He taught me to be energetic,” said Lopez. “To always smile and to appreciate life.”