McFarland student awarded $10K Carl’s Jr. scholarship

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland High School student Gustavo Valenzuela was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Carl’s Jr. to put toward his college education.

In honor of the company’s founders, Carl’s Jr. awarded $100,000 to 10 outstanding high school students across the nation who need help pursuing a college degree. The Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship will be available again in January.

Valenzuela plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles. He hopes to have a future in medicine provide healthcare to underserved communities.

