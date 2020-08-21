McFarland selects new city manager

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The city of McFarland has selected Maria Lara as its city manager.

Lara has been with the city since 2015, and became its community development director in 2017. During her time with McFarland, she has secured more than $30 million in grant funding to repair roads, construct new sidewalks and build a new animal shelter, according to city news release.

Lara said in the release she was honored to be chosen as city manager.

“The council has ambitious goals and an aggressive work plan for the next year, and I look forward to working in partnership with the council in achieving their goals and vision for the city,” she said.

McFarland’s last city manager, John Wooner, died after his vehicle plunged into the Kern River. He had been accused of sexual misconduct at work and threatened to file a hostile work environment lawsuit against the city before he disappeared May 14, 2019. His body was recovered July 28 in the river at eastbound Highway 178 mile marker number 16.81.

It was determined he died from drowning due to blunt injuries and his death was an accident.