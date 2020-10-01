McFarland school district approves plan to bring internet service to students across the city

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Unified School District has approved a project to extend fiber optic cable through the city and allow officials to install antennas that will provide internet service to most students.

When finished, more than 80 percent of students will have district-provided internet service at no cost, a district news release said. It’s expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

“Approving this project helps us get our kids connected to their teachers, classmates, and course projects,” said Angel Turrubiates, a school board trustee. “When the project is completed, it will support our students for as long as they’re on Distance Learning.”

The project is receiving report from the city, which owns some of the property where LTE antennas will be installed, according to the release.