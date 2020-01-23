McFarland resident indicted for conspiring to distribute more than 160 pounds of meth, 300 fentanyl pills

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland resident has been indicted on charges of conspiring to distribute more than 160 pounds of meth and around 300 fentanyl pills.

Eduardo Garcia, 20, of McFarland and 24-year-old Giovanni Solis Ontiveros of Pixley were indicted in U.S. District Court today in Fresno. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

According to court documents, the defendants were involved in a routine traffic stop in Pixley. Through the rear windows of the car, officers saw two buckets with a white crystalline substance on the rim of the lids.

After additional searches of the car and two residences, law enforcement found more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine and about 300 pills containing fentanyl.

Inside both residences, law enforcement officers also found active meth conversion laboratories.