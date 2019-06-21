McFarland police investigating homicide

McFarland Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on San Juan Street early Friday morning as a homicide.

Police received an anonymous call regarding shots fired in the area of San Juan Street and East Kern Avenue around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area, a Hispanic adult male was found lying unconscious on the sidewalk.

Officers and emergency services attempted to save the man, but were unsuccessful.

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his mid twenties, between five-feet, seven-inches to five-feet, nine-inches tall, and between 150 to 165 pounds with short black hair, a black beard and mustache.

He was found wearing a grey shirt, black and red basketball shorts, and red lace up shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information asked to contact Detective Marisela Herrera or Corporal Charles Hankins at 661-792-2121.