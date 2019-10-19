McFarland Police investigates homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating the murder of a Hispanic male found on Frontage Road in McFarland this morning.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person with major injuries at 9:09 a.m. today.

Upon arrival, they found the victim inside a residence on 134035 Frontage Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene and officers have started a homicide investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is on-going and the Kern County Crime Laboratory Forensic Specialists are inspecting the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121.

This is a developing story.