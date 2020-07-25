McFarland shooting victim arrived at Kern Medical seeking treatment

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A person who was wounded from a shooting in McFarland was able to take themselves to Kern Medical, according to police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of San Pedro Street for reports of shots fired at around 10:15 p.m.

McFarland police Sgt. Charles Hankins said officers found multiple shell casings on the street and several vehicles were hit by gunfire, but the victim was not at the scene. He said the victim walked into Kern Medical seeking treatment and officers were attempting to get more information.

The victim’s condition was not known.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call McFarland police at 661-792-2121.