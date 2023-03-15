BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department has named a new interim chief while the force searches for a permanent chief, according to city manager Kenny Williams.

Brian Knox was named as McFarland’s interim police chief last Thursday and will serve the force for the next three months until the department selects a permanent chief, according to Williams.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Knox was sworn in as an officer on Nov. 1, 2022. He began his career as a deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 1992 and was promoted to sergeant subsequently during his investigative career, according to Williams.