BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department has appointed Interim Chief Brian Knox as the police department’s new Chief of Police.

McFarland Police officials say Knox was sworn into the McFarland Police Department on Nov. 2, 2022, as a police sergeant since then he has served as Police Captain and Interim Chief of Police.

Knox began working with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 1992 as a Detention Deputy, according to the McFarland Police Department.

During Knox’s time at the sheriff’s office, he worked as Deputy Sheriff, Senior Deputy Sheriff, the Detectives Division and Sergeant, according to police.

Knox was appointed on Aug. 24.