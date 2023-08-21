BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are hosting the Community National Night Out event on Friday, Aug. 25.

According to the McFarland Police Department, the event will celebrate local public safety members and groups.

The event will feature activities for all ages, live music, backpack giveaways, food vendors, discussions and raffles.

The event is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. at Blanco Park located at 1000 East Sherwood Ave. in McFarland.