BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left one man wounded on Saturday.

Officers received several reports of shots fired on San Juan Street in McFarland around 11:17 p.m. July 15, according to police. Upon the officer’s arrival, a man, 32, was found suffering several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical. The man has been listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed but there is no public suspect information at the time.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.