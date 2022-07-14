BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department is launching a Citizens Volunteer program. This program brings people into law enforcement from all walks of life and uses their experience in service to the community.

Citizen volunteers will be involved with a variety of programs to the community, including Neighbor Watch, Business Watch, Patrol Checks, and assisting Police Officers.

In addition, these volunteers represent the McFarland Police Department at a variety of public functions, such as Trunk or Treat, Ice Cream with a Cop and Coffee with a cop, according to the McFarland PD.

McFarland PD said, Citizens Volunteer members must meet the following for consideration, they must be 21 years or older, a Kern County resident, a U.S. Citizen or documented immigrant.

You must complete an oral interview, a background check, and a Citizen Volunteer academy, according to McFarland PD.

During the academy, Citizens Volunteer will be introduced to basic criminal law, radio procedures, driver awareness and disaster preparedness, McFarland PD said.

Applications may be picked up at the McFarland Police Department, Monday through Friday during business hours.