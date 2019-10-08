McFarland PD confirms shooting victim has died

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot in McFarland on Monday afternoon has died.

The man’s identity has not been released as McFarland PD continues to investigate.

The shooting took place on 3rd Street and Lockwood Avenue at around 1:25 p.m.

He sustained multiple gunshots and was immediately airlifted to Kern Medical.

McFarland Police say they are pursing many leads and are investigating one person potentially linked to the shooting.

Anyone can call and leave an anonymous tip with the McFarland PD at 661-792-2121.