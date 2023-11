BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eric Macias, of McFarland, was successfully sworn into the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, in 2011 Macias graduated from McFarland High School.

Macias was a correctional officer at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Delano.

The California Highway Patrol did not disclose which office Macias was assigned to.