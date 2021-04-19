McFarland man missing since April 8, family says

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man whose family says has been missing since April 8.

Oscar Eduardo Oliva, 27, was reported as a missing person on April 11, McFarland police said. He was last seen in the 200 block of San Lucas Street.

Oliva is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-10, about 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee with a mustache. He was wearing plaid shorts, a black ball cap with a mural on it, black shirt with a mural, white shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.