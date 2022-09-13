BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland police department has been in desperate need of a new home. The city’s police chief, says the current building is simply too small.



The department set its sights on the local branch of the county library, but the county isn’t interested.

The McFarland public library is now open five days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This change coming after months of time invested from the McFarland Police Department looking into acquiring this building to transform into their new police department headquarters.

The McFarland library is getting lots of support from the community including the police department.

“I look at it as a positive thing for the community no doubt about it,” Kenneth Williams the McFarland police chief and city manager said. “I think it’s great that we have a library that’s open five days a week now.”

The McFarland police department wants to buy the McFarland library building and transform it into its new home. As for the library, the city of McFarland owns a building about half a block away that they’d give to the county for the library to move into. But the county isn’t interested and won’t explain why.

“The county administrative office is recommending not moving the library but the decision is up to the board of supervisors, Daredica a library associate for Kern County Library said.

“I can tell you just as being the chief of police that we need to grow,” Williams said. “We need room. We can’t offer professional police service without a good sized building.”

Williams said the city was never going to do away with the library.

The plan, if the county agrees, is to move the library about half a block away. That’s still walking distance of the nearby schools.

Williams said the community loves the library and he is trying to negotiate a deal with the county that could work in everyone’s favor.

“The library is like a hub it’s a community center where you can do a lot more than just pick out your favorite book,” Daredica said.

The Kern County library system is the worst-funded system in California. Kern County library gets about seven dollars per resident. That’s about 1/7th of the state average.

McFarland has about 14,000 residents which equals to about $100,000 dollars in funds for the McFarland library branch.

Now even though the library is now operating full-time Williams isn’t taking his sights off it just yet.

“I still have hopes that we can still potentially acquire it because we don’t want to shut the library down,” Williams said. “We want a library in the city of McFarland. We just wish to transfer that to a different location to still provide services to the community.”

Just because the new Kern County Board of Supervisor budget doesn’t include a section for the buying and selling of the McFarland library doesn’t mean that it’s completely off the table. This could still happen in the future if more support comes out for it.