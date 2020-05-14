McFarland interim city manager stepping down

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — After six months on the job, McFarland Interim City Manager Larry Pennell is stepping down.

His resignation goes into effect May 29.

In his letter of resignation, Pennell said he needs to focus on his health, noting he’ll undergo spinal surgery and months of rehabilitation this summer at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Pennell said he’s grateful to have helped the financially-challenged city get a handle on various projects, including a new temporary police facility. His career includes three decades in public service, leading valley cities like Arvin and Wasco.

Last year, Pennell stepped in at the helm as interim city manager after former McFarland City Manager John Wooner disappeared and was later found dead in the Kern River Canyon.

Tonight, the city council is set to discuss who might take Pennell’s place.