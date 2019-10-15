McFarland High teacher arrested for alleged sexual interaction with student

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland High School teacher was arrested this weekend for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with a student.

According to the McFarland Police Department, Elvia Gonzalez was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after they were notified by the McFarland Union School District that a student showed the McFarland High principal inappropriate content that Gonzalez had sent him on his cell phone.

The district immediately contacted MPD and the student’s parents.

MUSD officials could not be reached for comment on Monday afternoon.