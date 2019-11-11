McFarland High seniors to tour CSUB Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is welcoming 228 McFarland High School seniors to campus Wednesday as part of the university’s initiative to increase college attendance in Kern County, school officials said.

The visit will highlight CSUB’s outreach efforts to rural school districts. A news release from the university said just 3.5 percent of the population in rural areas like McFarland holds a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 15.8 percent in Kern County as a whole.

“The best way to turn those numbers around is for the region’s university to work closely with the K-12 districts in our area to change perceptions about what is possible with a college degree, “CSUB President Lynette Zelezny said.

The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a pep rally outside Dore Theatre. At 9 a.m., Zelezny will lead a welcoming program with remarks from McFarland Unified Superintendent Samuel Resendez and CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame member Gene Tackett.

Afterward, students will be given tours of the Student Recreation Center, the Icardo Center and the Student Union, as well as the university’s housing complex.