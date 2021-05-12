McFarland High School Early College kicks off Senior Week today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland High School Early College kicked off its Senior Week today, and these students have a lot to celebrate.

McFarland High Principal Justin Derrick said despite the numerous obstacles they faced, the students and staff persevered to ensure the best learning experience.

The students did in fact “persevere” as shown by the nearly 200 high school seniors graduating with college units from Bakersfield College. These units will transfer towards Associate Degrees and/or various career certificates.

McFarland High School Early College will be recognizing its seniors with a variety of celebrations, you can find the full list below.

Bakersfield College Course Completion Recognition

May 13: 2-3:15 p.m. (HIST, ENG, COMM Students)

May 18: 2-3:15 p.m. (BSAD, AGBS, STDV Students)

May 20: 2-3:15 p.m. (Make-up Day)

Senior Sports Night

May 14: Baseball Senior Night at 2:45 p.m.

May 14: Girls Tennis Senior Night at 3:45 p.m.

May 19: Football, Volleyball, Cheer, Softball Senior at 3:45 p.m.

May 20: Academic Scholarship Awards (Seniors) 6:00 p.m. Football Stadium

May 27: Graduation 7:30 p.m. in the football stadium

