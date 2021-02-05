McFarland filmmaker earns praise for short film about an immigrant’s struggle to find a better life in the US

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A filmmaker from McFarland has created a short film about the struggles an immigrant faces when moving to the United States that has gained notoriety on YouTube.

“For the Family” is about a man who moves to the United States from Kenya looking for a better opportunity and a better life. During this process, he undergoes hardships and has to find out how far he is willing to go to provide for his family. The short film has gained more than 12,000 views on YouTube since its January release.

“We wanted to create a story that was relatable to some people about coming to the United States and struggling to find a job,” McFarland filmmaker JC Sanchez said.

JC Sanchez, 21, is the director, writer, cinematographer, producer and editor of the film. Sanchez is a student at California State University, Northridge, but is back home in McFarland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I like about filmmaking is that you’re able to have an idea and just bring it to life” he said. “I could maybe touch people with one of these stories.”

Sanchez said he has been passionate about filmmaking since he was in eighth grade, but got serious about creating last year after applying for the university’s film program. He set a goal of making one short film a month and wanted to end the year with a big project. “For the Family” was his seventh project of 2020. Sanchez said the film has received positive feedback.

Courtesy: JC Sanchez

“For the Family” was created within the span of a month — including writing, filming and editing. Sanchez said the crew consisted of his close friends and family, so they were all happy to help out.

The idea for the film came when his friend and YouTube content creator Anthony Mbuthia wanted to collaborate with Sanchez. Mbuthia ended up being the lead actor in the film and was also a producer.

Most of the film was shot in McFarland. Certain scenes were filmed in Sacramento because that’s where Mbuthia is based. Sanchez said filming during the pandemic brought on a few challenges, but they were able to make it work.

“I remember there was this one day where we started late, 2 p.m. [and] finished by 8 a.m. It was crazy,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said what he likes most about living in McFarland is the Latino culture and that it’s an agricultural town. He wants to portray more of the Latino culture in his projects.

“Being a Chicano myself — that’s something I really want to portray in my films,” Sanchez said.

You can watch the film here and visit Sanchez’s Instagram page for more of his work.