BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland doctor accused of failing to properly document opioid prescriptions for multiple patients has accepted a settlement in which the Medical Board of California issued a public reprimand and ordered him to complete educational, recordkeeping and ethics courses.

In a settlement that took effect Friday, Dr. Manbir Singh has 60 days to enroll in the courses, according to Medical Board documents. He also must pay $1,760 in investigation costs.

Singh did not return a call for comment Tuesday evening.

Singh, who received his physician’s and surgeon’s certificate in 1988 and owns McFarland Singh Medical Clinic, was accused of gross negligence, repeated negligent acts, failure to maintain accurate medical records and unprofessional conduct, according to Medical Board documents.

The allegations refer to several patients whom Singh prescribed medications, including opioids. In each case, he either improperly prescribed medications or failed to adequately document progress notes or review notes written by a physician assistant, the documents say.

Singh “failed to maintain adequate and accurate records in connection with his care and treatment” of four patients, according to the documents.