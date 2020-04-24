McFarland city council votes to allow prisons be converted to ICE detention centers

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland City Council voted Thursday night to allow GEO Group to convert two prisons into ICE detention centers.

The council voted 4-0, with councilmember Stephen McFarland recusing himself citing a conflict of interest.

GEO Group’s plans to convert two prisons into immigrant detention centers failed to pass through McFarland’s planning commission earlier this year. GEO Group filed an appeal.

The proposal allowed modifications to the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and the Central Valley Medium Custody Community Correctional Facility, turning them into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers that would house 1,400 immigrants.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it would fight the council’s decision.