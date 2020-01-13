McFarland City Council could approve plans for new police building, bonuses for employees

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland could see a new police building, bonuses for city employees and more under a new plan proposed by the city.

The McFarland City Council is considering approving several recommendations from the city at its meeting on Thursday. Among the proposals are a new police building adjacent to City Hall and approval of a retention bonus plan for city employees.

The city is also proposing approving the sale of a five-acre parcel of land on Elmo Highway to be used for the new police building. The city also wants to increase industrial development in the Whistler Road area.

However, city officials are also recommending postponing a new city hall and museum.

The council agenda doesn’t address how some of these items would be paid for or what the timeline would be for completion for these projects.

The meeting comes as the city is in the middle of a financial crisis and is struggling to retain enough employees to provide public safety services to residents. The McFarland Police Department currently only has five officers.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 103 W. Sherwood Ave.