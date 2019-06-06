McFarland City Council appoints Interim City Manager

The McFarland City Council has voted to appoint an Interim City Manager after the current City Manager has been missing for weeks.

City Manager, John Wooner, went missing on May 14 after he was last seen at the cemetery.

Bakersfield Police has said that his disappearance is out of character, making the situation suspicious.

Wednesday night, the McFarland City Council voted to appoint David Tooley as Interim City Manager.

Interim Police Chief, Janet Davis, has been taking on Wooner’s work during the time being as she is serving as Interim Assistant City Manager also.