McFarland Church receives a new roof

After joining the Church of the Living Savior five years ago, Pastor Phil Corr set out to restore one of the McFarland most iconic buildings. A landmark in the city, the churches roof slowly decaying due to massive leaks and asbestos concerns.

“I would in this very room and look out to that roof and talk about it… what can we do? It is going to be so expensive,” said Corr.

Then the church received a makeover courtesy of roof inspector Vernon Lawson. Lawson found significant wind damage that was covered by the insurance company. Helping arrange the churches settlement.

“As a result of getting the roof replaced it now has a second lease on life and can go another 70-80 years,” said Lawson.

Pastor Corr telling 17 News he’s happy to see a positive story come out of McFarland and that he’s already felt the impact in the community.

“It’s lifted the moral not only of the church congregation, but of the community,” said Corr.

To celebrate, the Church an event during this Sunday’s service. It will be open to the public and includes a free meal at end.