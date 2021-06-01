McFarland awarded $1.5 million CalHome grant

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The city of McFarland has been awarded a $1.5 million grant through the CalHome program to help with first-time homebuyer mortgage assistance and home rehabilitation loans.

“The funds awarded to the City through the CalHome Program will assist individuals with first-time home buyers deferred payment loans for down payment assistance and owner-occupied home rehabilitation loans,” according to a city news release. “Each potential down payment assistance applicant will have to undergo homebuyer counseling.”

Both programs will only be eligible for properties within McFarland. City staff will work on program guidelines and the application process in the coming months.

Available funds will be announced and applications accepted once the state Department of Housing and Community Development has approved the guidelines and application process.