McDonald’s to close its location within Walmart on Gosford Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The franchise owner of a McDonald’s restaurant within a Walmart in Southwest Bakersfield said it will close the location by mid-March costing 18 jobs.

In a WARN notice to the Kern County Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ronald Johns, a representative for RA Johnsfam, says the McDonald’s will permanently close inside Walmart located at 5075 Gosford Road by March 17.

The letter says seven managers and 11 other workers will lose their jobs.

It’s unclear what will replace the McDonald’s location within the Walmart.

17 News has reached out to Ronald Johns for more details about the closure, but have not received further comment.