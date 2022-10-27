BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two weeks to go until November’s midterm election, the two candidates vying to represent the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district took the debate stage in the 17 News studios.

Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is the Republican leader in the House and is likely to become speaker next year if the GOP wins a majority in November’s midterm. His Democratic challenger, Marisa Wood, is a teacher at Fairfax Junior High School taking her first step into politics.

This is the reddest Congressional District in the state, with Republicans holding nearly a 20 percentage point registration edge over Democrats.

In an hour-long debate, McCarthy and Wood clashed over some of the biggest hot-button issues, getting heated and personal.

“We also need to make sure that we are giving folks what they need. Because of the price gauging and inflation, there are struggling families that can’t afford to put food on the table and get gas,” Wood said on the topic of inflation. “I would give them vouchers. But we’ve got to start investing in Americans.”

McCarthy adding he wants to make America energy independent and bring the supply chain from China to the U.S.

“First of all you have to understand inflation to know how to fix it … the first thing you have to do is stop the 10 trillion dollars the Democrats moved forward with,” McCarthy said.

On immigration, Wood said she wants to make sure criminals do not cross the border but allow a path for immigrants who are coming for work or to seek asylum.

“This is what Kevin doesn’t see atop is political machine there in Washington or from Mar-A-Lago, my students, my families that are working again two and three jobs. They are coming here to work. You cannot live in the Central Valley and not understand the importance of immigrants labor that’s here.”