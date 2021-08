BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) visited the Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team Tuesday morning to provide support following the death of Deputy Phillip Campas.

Thank you Congressman Kevin McCarthy @GOPLeader for coming to KCSO Headquarters this morning to speak with our SWAT Team. Community support means everything during this tough time. 💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vIbFO0kyk6 — Kern County Sheriff's Office (@KernCoSheriff) August 3, 2021

Campas and three others were fatally shot in Wasco on July 25. The alleged gunman was also killed.

A memorial service for Campas will be held Friday.