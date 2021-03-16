McCarthy to hold virtual press conference about Tehachapi man held in Russia

Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted before a court hearing in Moscow on March 11. Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters file

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and other legislators will hold a virtual press conference Wednesday calling for the release of a Tehachapi man from a Russian prison.

McCarthy in a news release said Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison under false pretenses. His family has not had contact with the former U.S. Marine since he was transferred to a pre-detention center March 2.

McCarthy will be joined by Reed’s parents, Paula and Joey Reed, for the press conference at 1:30 p.m.