McCarthy slams gun control legislation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy is speaking out against recent gun control legislation, saying Democrats want to make it harder for Americans to keep themselves and their families safe.

McCarthy released a statement that read in part, “These bills further demonstrate how Democrats are soft on crime but hard on law-abiding citizens. Today, they voted to limit your right to own a firearm.”

He went on to say, “Republicans unequivocally reject these misguided bills, and will always follow the Constitution so that the right to keep and bear arms, the cornerstone of our freedom, is not infringed.”