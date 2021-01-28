McCarthy says Trump is committed to helping elect Republicans in 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference following GOP leadership elections for the 117th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy met with Donald Trump on Thursday, and afterward said the former president is committed to helping elect Republicans to the House and Senate in 2022.

Here is the statement released by McCarthy:

“House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country.

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped.

“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.“