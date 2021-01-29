McCarthy releases statement on Celebration of Life gathering

In this Jan. 21, 2021, photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Just two weeks ago, McCarthy declared then-President Donald Trump culpable in the attack on the nation’s Capitol as Washington leaders recoiled from the violence. But on Jan. 28, McCarthy was meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring of a man who remains the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement regarding Friday’s Celebration of Life gathering.

Following is the statement in its entirety:

“For decades, pro-life Americans have peacefully marched in Washington D.C. to celebrate life. This year some supporters are gathering in person and many, many more are joining online. Yet their mission to raise their voices for the marginalized and voiceless remains powerful, and their message is heard loud and clear. As pro-lifers make their joyful voices heard around the country this weekend, I am proud to stand with them in defending the sanctity of life. With the new administration already having shown its willingness to disregard unity and promote abortion at home and abroad, now is the time for us to make our voices heard to protect the most innocent among us. Life is precious. Life is worth protecting. Life unites.”

