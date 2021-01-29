McCarthy releases statement on Celebration of Life gathering

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Super Bowl is traditionally a time to celebrate with friends and plenty of hot wings and nachos, but Adventist Health is asking residents to forego large gatherings to help prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We know from previous holiday weekends during the pandemic that there has been an increased spread of COVID-19 following large groups of family and friend gatherings," said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, chief Medical officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi. "We know people want to come together, eat and celebrate the football game that has become like a holiday for some. But, right now, it’s also important that we do so safely."