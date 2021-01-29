McCarthy releases statement on Celebration of Life gathering

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement regarding Friday’s Celebration of Life gathering.
Following is the statement in its entirety:
“For decades, pro-life Americans have peacefully marched in Washington D.C. to celebrate life. This year some supporters are gathering in person and many, many more are joining online. Yet their mission to raise their voices for the marginalized and voiceless remains powerful, and their message is heard loud and clear. As pro-lifers make their joyful voices heard around the country this weekend, I am proud to stand with them in defending the sanctity of life. With the new administration already having shown its willingness to disregard unity and promote abortion at home and abroad, now is the time for us to make our voices heard to protect the most innocent among us. Life is precious. Life is worth protecting. Life unites.”