McCarthy pays tribute to slain Capitol police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Tuesday called slain Capitol police Officer William “Billy” Evans a “guardian” who served and protected Congress for 18 years.

Evans, 41, who laid in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda, died after he was struck by a driver at a barricade outside the Senate earlier this month. The driver, Noah Green, was armed with a knife and fatally shot by police.

“The violent attack targeting Capitol Police by an unhinged individual is the definition of evil,” McCarthy said. “But because of the heroism of Officer Evans, many lives were saved.”