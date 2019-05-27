McCarthy holds meet and greet for local students appointed to U.S. service academies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Congressman Kevin McCarthy held a meet and greet for several local high school students, who have accepted appointments to United States service academies.

Saturday, McCarthy handed out certificates to seven students who are part of the class of 2023 for the U.S. service academies.

Those students are Michael Stegeman, a Naval Academy appointee from Frazier Mountain High School, Jessica Riggs, a Naval Academy appointee from Tehachapi High School, Enrique Arjona, an Air Force Academy appointee from Lancaster High School, Ryan Aguilar, a Military Academy appointee from Liberty High School, Jonathan Parham, a Military Academy appointee from Frontier High School, Isaac Bowers, an Air Force Academy appointee from Garces Memorial High School and Nathan Jones, a Military Academy appointee from Centennial High School.

"I feel blessed to have Congressman McCarthy put some faith into me," Stegeman said. "Make my community proud as I can at the academy."

"It's an honor," Bowers said. "I'm really happy that he appointed me, and I am humbled by it."

Grant Snyder, an Air Force appointee from Porterville High School and Nathan Roodzant, a Naval academy appointee from Bakersfield Christian High School, are also a part of the class, but were not at the ceremony.

