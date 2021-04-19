McCarthy calls for better forest management

Kevin McCarthy

In this Jan. 21, 2021, photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Just two weeks ago, McCarthy declared then-President Donald Trump culpable in the attack on the nation’s Capitol as Washington leaders recoiled from the violence. But on Jan. 28, McCarthy was meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring of a man who remains the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Monday called for passage of the RESTORE Act to enable governors to identify at-risk forest land and request the federal government work with them in designing projects to reduce the risk of wildfire.

“Fires are not partisan – they do not discriminate between Republicans and Democrats,” McCarthy said in a release. “That is why for the sake of all Californians, I call on Governor Newsom and all of my colleagues in California’s congressional delegation to support enacting the RESTORE Act into law to help ensure that proper forest management is a priority in order to avoid a potentially disastrous wildfire season this year and in the future.”

