McCarthy calls for better forest management

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Monday called for passage of the RESTORE Act to enable governors to identify at-risk forest land and request the federal government work with them in designing projects to reduce the risk of wildfire.

“Fires are not partisan – they do not discriminate between Republicans and Democrats,” McCarthy said in a release. “That is why for the sake of all Californians, I call on Governor Newsom and all of my colleagues in California’s congressional delegation to support enacting the RESTORE Act into law to help ensure that proper forest management is a priority in order to avoid a potentially disastrous wildfire season this year and in the future.”