McCarthy applauds Kern’s participation in ‘Moving to Work’ program

FILE – In this April 22, 2021, file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position. If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Wednesday applauded the selection of Kern’s Housing Authority as one of 10 housing authorities to participate in the “Moving to Work” program.

He said the program will test new and innovative rental reforms to help increase resident self-sufficiency and reduce hardships.

McCarthy in a news release said the following: “Local experts know best what is needed in our community, and participating in the MTW Program will provide Kern County housing officials with the flexibility that they need to best utilize the federal funding that Kern County receives, as well as allow them to implement reforms to its current rent structure to help more county residents obtain affordable housing. Expanding affordable housing opportunities is all the more important after many individuals were laid off due to pandemic-related lockdowns in California.“