BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — MB2 Entertainment’s seven-acre indoor and outdoor entertainment park is coming soon to Bakersfield and will be hosting a career fair this weekend.

The Santa Clarita-based entertainment park said the park will include features such as: go-karts, axe throwing, mini-golf, bumper boats, batting cages, a state of the art arcade and full service restaurant. MB2 will be located at 1251 Oak St., formerly Camelot Park, this will make the company’s second location to open.

The career fair will be happening Nov. 17-19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants can apply for full and part-time positions including: servers, bartenders, attraction hosts, cooks, management event sales and more.

For more information visit their website, mb2entertainmentbkd.com.