Mayor’s Ball to return in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mayor’s Ball is set to return on Dec. 4 at Canyon Hills’s City Center campus in downtown Bakersfield.

Mayor Karen Goh made the announcement in a press release. The ball raises money for CityServe Kern County, which works to expand the reach of local churches and programs that feed those in need. The organization also provides job training for the homeless population and other under-served communities.

Last year’s ball raised more than $271,000, according to the press release.

For more information on CityServe Kern County, visit their website.