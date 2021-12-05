Mayor’s Ball raises over $540K for CityServe Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Event organizers say Saturday night’s Mayor’s Ball has raised over $540,000 for CityServe Kern County.

The event took place at Canyon Hills’ City Center Campus in Downtown Bakersfield. The ball raises money for CityServe Kern County, which works to expand the reach of local churches and programs that feed those in need.

CItyServe also provides job training for the homeless population and other under served communities.

Last year’s ball raised more than $271,000 and organizers say they are still counting the money raised from Saturday’s event.