BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City Council Chambers lobby hosted Mayor Karen Goh on Thursday as she announced details of the Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast.

On Jan. 23, the “second largest prayer breakfast in the nation,” according to Goh, will take place at 6:40 a.m. Happening at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center, the breakfast offers a chance for the community to come together for prayer and fellowship, she said.

“Our breakfast this year features keynote speaker Dr. Bob Cornuke, who many consider to be a modern day Indiana Jones. A former FBI trained detective and SWAT. team member, Dr. Cornuke now serves others in a different capacity as a biblical investigator and explorer,” said Goh.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Bakersfield City Hall – Mayor’s Office, located at 1501 Truxtun Ave.

Hodel’s Country Dining, located at 5917 Knudsen Drive

Mechanics Bank Ticket Outlet, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Mossman’s Westchester, located at 1819 30th St.

Watson Realty, located at 9101 Camino Media

Individual tickets are $25, and patron sponsor tickets, which come with a table for eight, are $500.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.