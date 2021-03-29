Mayor Karen Goh releases video message on Orrin and Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The mayor of Bakersfield released a video message Monday afternoon, discussing the investigation to find 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West.

She says: “The Bakersfield Police Department, California City Police Department, the FBI, and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are tirelessly searching and investigating the circumstances regarding the disappearance of Orrin and Orson… Please understand that no resource is being spared during these efforts.”

Orrin and Orson were reported missing by their adoptive parents in California City on December 21st, 2020. For the full timeline of events since then, click here.