BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More plywood is popping up downtown after two local mom and pop shops were vandalized and burglarized in the same week.

Katie Tate with Rosemary’s Family Creamery says, “I’m at a loss why they take it for $7. It just doesn’t make sense to me to cause so much damage.”

Rosemary’s Family Creamery is back open after a thief stole copper piping that kept their ice cream cold. “Whoever’s purchasing this copper from criminals, we’ve gotta stop that,” said Tate.

Tate also says there’s a silver lining to the copper calamity. Rosemary’s Family Creamery got a call from Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh for support. The creamery also saw an increased police presence after the break-in. “They’re all in the same agreement we are,” said Tate. “Which is, we know we have a problem.”

It’s a problem Timeless Furnishings faced after a window was unscrewed and jewelry stands were smashed. Timeless also saw a police officer on Thursday, but the beauty shop next door says, “what police?” Client, Estela Henderson says, “I can’t tell them I’m gonna call the police because they don’t show up. It’s like, “what the hell?”

Marco’s Beauty Shop is more worried about customer safety than smashed windows. Owner, Gloria Reyes is setting appointments in the name of safety. “I make sure my door is locked all the time now,” said Reyes. “So, when I have customers coming, they all have appointments.”

Estela Henderson is one of Gloria’s best clients, and now she’s serving as security even during the news interview. “I mean if they catch them what are they going to do? Go spend a night and get fed and get let out and do the same thing,” said Henderson.

In July, the city of Bakersfield launched a business security grant making upwards of $5,000 available for security improvements, but it won’t improve bad manners. “I’m just a customer, but I don’t let the other customers walk out. It’s scary,” said Henderson.

The City of Bakersfield gave this statement in response to 17 News’ questions: “City staff works hard to support local businesses however and whenever possible. Addressing crime in Bakersfield is clearly a top priority of the City Council.”

In July, the City’s Economic & Community Development Department launched a Business Security Improvements Grant, making grants of up to $5,000 available to local small businesses located in Qualified Census Tracts for security improvements. Eligible improvements included installing alarm systems, security cameras, improved lighting, as well as repairing damaged or destroyed windows.

In early November, we announced that the program had awarded more than $240,000 to dozens of local businesses for such improvements. That was one-time available funding allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Rosemary’s Creamery is one of 17 applications that are still pending. Staff continues to work with ownership to complete that application for consideration – and the other outstanding applications – though the allocated funds are finite and not all pending applicants will receive funding.

The City encourages everyone to report crimes when they happen, as that data is an important piece of how the Bakersfield Police Department allocates it’s personnel and funding.

17 News will continue to monitor vandalism and theft impacting the quality of life in Kern County.