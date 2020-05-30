Mayor Karen Goh calls for respect for each other as Downtown Bakersfield protest continues over death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh has issued a statement Friday about ongoing protests in Downtown Bakersfield calling residents to have respect for each other “as we try to right the wrongs that occur in our lives.”
Goh posted the message to her Facebook page Friday as protests continued Friday.
Her message urged for people to have respect for one another, and that acts that that purposefully put anyone in danger or destroy property would not be tolerated.
17 News has not confirmed that any arrests have been made during Friday night’s protests.
Read Mayor Goh’s statement below:
Peaceful, meaningful demonstrations on any side of an issue are a part of our American right to free speech and assembly. What is also a part of our American system is law and order. Violence, destruction of property, or purposefully putting other people in danger is not a right or part of free speech and assembly, and that will not be tolerated. I call upon the people of Bakersfield to have respect for each other as we try to right the wrongs that occur in our lives.Karen Goh, Mayor, City of Bakersfield