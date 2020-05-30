Mayor Karen Goh calls for respect for each other as Downtown Bakersfield protest continues over death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh has issued a statement Friday about ongoing protests in Downtown Bakersfield calling residents to have respect for each other “as we try to right the wrongs that occur in our lives.”

Goh posted the message to her Facebook page Friday as protests continued Friday.

Her message urged for people to have respect for one another, and that acts that that purposefully put anyone in danger or destroy property would not be tolerated.

17 News has not confirmed that any arrests have been made during Friday night’s protests.

Read Mayor Goh’s statement below: