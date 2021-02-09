Mayor Goh signs letter urging California leaders to allow teachers to be vaccinated in effort to open in-person learning

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE/KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh joined with 10 other California city mayors Tuesday, urging state leaders to vaccinate teachers from transitional kindergarten through second grade in an effort to get young children back to school.

The letter, addressed to California Governor Gavin Newsom, President pro tempore Toni Atkins, and Speaker Anthony Rendon, asks for prioritization of vaccinations for TK through second grade teachers and school employees and for re-opening of those grades for in-person learning.

Dear Governor Newson, Pro Tem Atkins, and Speaker Rendon,

As mayors representing some of the largest cities in the State, we are reaching out to you with a constructive suggestion regarding our shared imperative of returning as many children to school as possible.

We strongly urge you to 1) prioritize vaccinations for transitional kindergarten (TK) through 2nd grade educators and school employees immediately and 2) require that as soon as the first dose of vaccine has been offered, school districts re-open those grades to in-person learning. This recommended action should not imply that we support vaccination as a prerequisite for a return to in-person learning when research suggests otherwise. Also, this modest start should not disadvantage other vulnerable people and front line workers who also deserve priority consideration.

While the vaccine supply is still limited and uncertain, prioritizing this relatively small population of TK-2 educators will lead to a significant positive change for our most vulnerable, youngest students. This also aligns with the plan you shared in late December to conduct a phased strategy, utilizing science by starting with TK-2 students first with a goal to develop best practices and eventually serve additional student groups (i.e., grades 3-5) in the near future.

Reopening schools and providing access to safe, in-person learning is a critical equity issue for large, urban school districts. Distance learning is particularly hard for our most vulnerable students and the longer these students are left at home, the wider the already existing opportunity and achievement gaps will likely become. Students from low-income backgrounds, students with special needs, newcomer students, homeless and foster youth are particularly at-risk of falling behind their peers. Furthermore, this negatively impacts our economy: inequities are exacerbated and vulnerable families are often forced to choose between taking care of their children not in school or working to put food on the table.

As mayors, we are hearing directly from our residents about young children left at home because their parents must leave the house to work, about students with special needs who depend on services provided by our schools, and also about working parents struggling to provide for their families and supervise their children.

Thank you all for your ongoing leadership in this area. We look forward to partnering with you all to ensure our most vulnerable, youngest students can safely return to in-person school as soon as possible.