Mayor Goh shares Thanksgiving message, urges community to follow public health guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh shared a message to residents on Monday, urging the community to follow public health guidelines and wishing Bakersfield a happy Thanksgiving.

Mayor Goh’s statement is as follows:

“Hello Bakersfield, this is Mayor Karen Goh. It’s that wonderful time of the year where we take extra time to give thanks and celebrate the love of family and friends. We’re so blessed to live in a community that cares. I’m grateful to be part of the Bakersfield family that expresses our kindness and generosity like no other.

This year, as we face the challenges of the pandemic, we have a special opportunity to show our caring for each other. Let’s care for the health of our family, friends and community by following the guidelines of health professionals. We can reverse the tide and get our businesses, churches and schools open by using common sense and protecting the health of our brothers and sisters.

We pride ourselves in being a unique people. Let that Bakersfield uniqueness show in the choices we make to care for the health of one another. Enjoy this beautiful season safely. Happy Thanksgiving.”