Mayor Goh says city to continue to review police practices, meet with community over equality concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mayor Karen Goh said Tuesday the city will continue to review police practices and listen to residents’ concerns in the wake of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“By working together we will build trust, we will see change and we will create a stronger community,” Goh said in a recorded message.

While no specifics were given, Goh said the Bakersfield Police Department’s policies were being reviewed to make sure officers are using best practices to reduce violence.

“Your calls for justice and equality are being heard,” Goh said.

She urged community members who wish to provide input to contact her office at mayor@bakersfieldcity.us.